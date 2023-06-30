Two traders ‘abducted’ by persons posing as RAB, four cops arrested

One of them showed his ID card when Asadul asked for it. At a stage, Asadul was handcuffed. Later, they left the place forcing Asadul into the microbus taking along with them cigarettes from his shop. Asadul’s younger brother Aslam informed the matter to a patrolling team of Gulshan police station.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Gulshan police station’s inspector Aminul Islam said upon hearing about the picking up of Asadul they informed the vehicle’s number to all the checkpoints in Gulshan. Later, they were caught at the checkpoint near the mosque of Gulshan Society, Road 63. The detainees were quizzed at the police station.

Aminul Islam further said one of the perpetrators, Murad Ali, works at APBn. Before that he was an assistant sub-inspector of police. But he was demoted for violating the force’s discipline.

Speaking to Prothom Alo about this, plaintiff Aslam said, “Constable Murad Ali and others, identifying them as RAB members, picked up my brother. The accused were detained as we informed Gulshan police station of the number of vehicle they used.”

Constable Murad Ali’s lawyer Emdadullah Mia, however, told Prothom Alo that his client has been framed. He is not involved with criminal activities.