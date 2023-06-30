Two traders ‘abducted’ by persons posing as RAB, four cops arrested

Two traders were picked up by men identifying them as members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Gulshan and Banani areas in the capital city. A large sum of “ransom” was collected from one of them. Following such complaints, police arrested four members of law enforcement agencies. The families of two victims filed separate cases with Gulshan and Banani police stations in this connections.
The four arrested are constable Zahid Mia, 35, Sheikh Farid, 32, Murad Ali Khan, 35 and Humayun Kabir, 34. Zahid Mia was stationed at RAB-9 in Sylhet, Sheikh Farid at the headquarters of police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Malibagh, Murad Ali at Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Humayun Kabir at RAB.
All the four law enforcers have been suspended. Humayun Kabir and Murad Ali are currently on bail while two others are behind bars.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Gulshan police station inspector (operations) Aminul Islam said Humayun Kabir and Murad Ali and several others identifying them as RAB members picked up a trader, Asadul, from in front of Taher Tower in Gulshan on the night of 12 May. Asadul’s brother inormed the matter to a patrol team of police. Later, Asadul was recovered and six people including Murad Ali were arrested at the checkpoint near the mosque of Gulshan society no. 63, he added.
Besides, Banani police station sub-inspector (SI) KM Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo that constables Zahid Mia and Sheikh Farid identifying them as RAB members picked up trader Zakaria Khan from in front of T&T Girls High School in Banani on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and took Tk 70,000 frm him. A case was filed in this connection with the police station on 31 May.
Asadul picked up from shop
Police sources and case documents say Asadul and his younger brother Aslam sells cigarettes at a small shop in front of Taher Tower in Gulshan-2. Asadul was at the shop when a white microbus stopped there at around 10:45 pm on 12 May. Murad Ali, Humayun Kabir and others, who were in the microbus, identified them as RAB members.
One of them showed his ID card when Asadul asked for it. At a stage, Asadul was handcuffed. Later, they left the place forcing Asadul into the microbus taking along with them cigarettes from his shop. Asadul’s younger brother Aslam informed the matter to a patrolling team of Gulshan police station.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Gulshan police station’s inspector Aminul Islam said upon hearing about the picking up of Asadul they informed the vehicle’s number to all the checkpoints in Gulshan. Later, they were caught at the checkpoint near the mosque of Gulshan Society, Road 63. The detainees were quizzed at the police station.
Aminul Islam further said one of the perpetrators, Murad Ali, works at APBn. Before that he was an assistant sub-inspector of police. But he was demoted for violating the force’s discipline.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about this, plaintiff Aslam said, “Constable Murad Ali and others, identifying them as RAB members, picked up my brother. The accused were detained as we informed Gulshan police station of the number of vehicle they used.”
Constable Murad Ali’s lawyer Emdadullah Mia, however, told Prothom Alo that his client has been framed. He is not involved with criminal activities.
A Dhaka court sources said Humayun Kabir and Murad Ali got bail on 14 June.
‘Threatened with case after picking up’
Documents of the case filed at Banani police station shows Zakaria Khan is an apparel trader. He was waiting in front of the T&T Girls High School in Banani at around 12:00 am on 18 May. At that time an auto-rickshaw stopped in front of him. Later, constables Zahid Mia and Sheikh Farid, identifying them as RAB members, forced Zakaria to get into the auto-rickshaw and left the spot quickly.
Speaking about this, Banani police station sub-inspector KM Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo that Zahid and Farid snatched Tk 40,000 in cash from Zakaria. Later, another Tk 30,000 was transferred from the mobile phone of Zakaria’s elder brother to the mobile phones of the two accused.
Zakaria told Prothom Alo, “They beat me up after picking identifying them as RAB members. At a stage they took me to Diabari in Uttara. I requested them time and again to take me to the office of RAB. But instead they threaten me to trap in a case. Later, they released me after taking Tk 70,000."
Ain o Salish Kendra’s executive director Md Nur Khan said realising money by picking up traders identifying as law enforcement agency members is a very serious crime.
He further said members of law enforcement agency are bold enough to get involved in different types of crimes due to laxity within the forces. Such incidents are not abating as there is no accountability as well. It is essential to ensure exemplary punishment of the perpetrators to stop this, he added.
