DMP arrests 363 in 24 hours, files 60 cases

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 363 people in Dhaka over the past 24 hours in its routine operations, officials said on Monday.

During the same period, 60 cases were filed, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Niaz Mehdi.

Of those arrested, 20 were from Ramna Division, 21 from Lalbagh, 49 from Wari, 63 from Motijheel, 50 from Tejgaon, 69 from Mirpur, 41 from Gulshan, 42 from Uttara and eight from the Intelligence Division.