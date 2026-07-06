DMP arrests 363 in 24 hours, files 60 cases
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 363 people in Dhaka over the past 24 hours in its routine operations, officials said on Monday.
During the same period, 60 cases were filed, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Niaz Mehdi.
Of those arrested, 20 were from Ramna Division, 21 from Lalbagh, 49 from Wari, 63 from Motijheel, 50 from Tejgaon, 69 from Mirpur, 41 from Gulshan, 42 from Uttara and eight from the Intelligence Division.
Police said they recovered 86.5 kg of cannabis, 7,977 yaba tablets, five knives, one pair of scissors, two steel pipes and three sticks during the drives.
Further legal action is underway against the arrestees.
Meanwhile, the DMP Traffic Division filed 2,336 cases against traffic rule violations in different parts of the city on Sunday.
During the drives, 525 vehicles were dumped and 399 were towed, police said.
The traffic operations will continue to ensure discipline on Dhaka roads, the DMP added.