Murders on the rise in 6 months

From January to June of this year, the number of murder cases across the country has steadily increased. While there were 294 murder cases filed in January, the number rose to 344 in June. In contrast, crimes such as robbery, dacoity, rape, and attacks on police showed fluctuations—rising and falling at different times over the same period.

This information comes from an analysis of crime statistics provided by the police headquarters, released on Monday by the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser’s Office. The Press Wing has compiled crime statistics from 2020 to June of this year.

According to the Press Wing, recent media reports have claimed a rise in crime this year, which has instilled fear and insecurity among citizens. However, the statistics do not fully support the claim that crime is increasing significantly in 2025. Instead, the data suggests that major crimes have remained relatively consistent over the past ten months.