12 Sunamganj residents among Mediterranean tragedy victims, bodies thrown into sea
Among the 22 migration seekers who died on a boat after losing their way while traveling by sea from Libya to Greece, 12 were residents of Sunamganj district.
Additional Superintendent of Police of Sunamganj, Sujan Sarkar, said that they have so far confirmed the deaths of 12 individuals. Among them, six are from Derai upazila, five from Jagannathpur upazila, and one from Dowarabazar upazila.
Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Mia said that the district administration will file cases against the traffickers responsible for the incident.
The bodies of the deceased were thrown into the sea, while those who were rescued have been kept in a camp in Greece.
Among the 22 deceased, 12 are from Sunamganj, and their identities have been confirmed.
On 6 March, a young man from Habiganj reached Greece by crossing the Mediterranean by boat. He has been kept in a camp there. Those rescued on 27 March have also been placed in the same camp by the country’s coast guard.
He spoke to Prothom Alo last night, Saturday. He said that the 22 migration seekers mainly died due to a lack of food and safe drinking water. The boat had drifted at sea for six days, causing a severe shortage of food and potable water.
The young man said that yesterday he spoke with the injured individuals in the camp. Two of them were in critical condition and were admitted to hospital, while the others are stable.
He added that the boat lost its way and remained at sea for six days. During this time, many died due to shortages of food and safe drinking water. Most of the deceased were from Sunamganj. However, the injured survivors could not confirm the exact number of deaths.
The bodies were kept on the boat for two days before being thrown into the sea. People are sent from Libya to Greece in small boats carrying limited food supplies.
After speaking with police, family members, neighbours, and local representatives, the identities of 12 deceased individuals have so far been confirmed.
They are: Md Nuruzzaman Sardar Moyna (30), son of Abu Sardar of Tarapasha village, Kulanj union, Derai upazila; Sajidur Rahman (28), son of Abdul Gani; Sahan Ehia (25), son of Islam Uddin; and Mujibur Rahman (38), son of Abdul Malek of Rajanagar union of the same upazila; Tayek Mia of Matiyapur village under Karimpur union and Sohas of Basuri village; Abu Fahim, son of Fayez Uddin of Kabirnagar village in Dowarabazar upazila; Sohanur Rahman of Chilaura village, Shayek Ahmed of Tiyargaon village, Md Nayeem of Chilaura Kabirpur village, Aminur Rahman of Pailgaon village, and Mohammad Ali of Ichgaon village under Jagannathpur upazila.
Shayek Ahmed’s father Akhlus Mia was seen wailing in the yard in Tiyargaon village under Raniganj union of Jagannathpur upazila this afternoon. He had lived in Kuwait for a long time.
Akhlus said, “There is no boy as handsome as my son in the area. Bring my son back. They killed my son by starving him. I want the death penalty for the trafficker Azizul.”
He further said that he paid Tk 1.2 million in two installments to a trafficker named Azizul Islam from Ichgaon village to send his son to Greece. Azizul lives in Libya and is responsible for sending local youths from Libya to Greece.
Chilaura Haldipur union parishad Chairman Shahidul Islam confirmed the deaths of two individuals from his area. Nurul Islam, a member of Raniganj union parishad, also confirmed the deaths of two people from his ward. Mizanur Rahman of Pailgaon village said his brother had died. Jamal Uddin, convener of the Dowarabazar upazila Jubo Dal, confirmed the death of his nephew Abu Fahim.
A former union parishad member of Tarapasha village in Dirai upazila, Aor Mia, said over the phone that four of the deceased were his relatives.
Yesterday afternoon, Rohan Ahmed (25), son of Abdul Kahar from the same village who was on the boat, informed them of the incident by phone.
Rohan said that due to shortages of food and water on the “game” (boat), many fell ill and eventually died. Their bodies were later thrown into the sea.
Shahnur Mia, a current union parishad member from the same village, told Prothom Alo that Rohan informed them by phone about the deaths of four villagers. People are transported from Libya to Greece by sea on rubber boats, locally referred to as “game.” They died on that boat.
Mohammad Zakaria, elder brother of the deceased Sahan Ehia, said that each of them had made an agreement with traffickers to go to Greece for Tk 1.2 million. They left home last month. Half of the money was paid after reaching Libya. There had been no contact with them for several days.
Yesterday afternoon, their cousin Rohan informed them of their deaths over the phone.