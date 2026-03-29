12 Sunamganj residents among Mediterranean tragedy victims, bodies thrown into sea

Among the 22 migration seekers who died on a boat after losing their way while traveling by sea from Libya to Greece, 12 were residents of Sunamganj district.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Sunamganj, Sujan Sarkar, said that they have so far confirmed the deaths of 12 individuals. Among them, six are from Derai upazila, five from Jagannathpur upazila, and one from Dowarabazar upazila.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ilias Mia said that the district administration will file cases against the traffickers responsible for the incident.

The bodies of the deceased were thrown into the sea, while those who were rescued have been kept in a camp in Greece.

Among the 22 deceased, 12 are from Sunamganj, and their identities have been confirmed.