3 Rohingya killed in exchange of gunfire between ARSA, RSO

Three Rohingya were killed in separate incidents of exchange of gunfire between armed Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) in camp no. 15 in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night.
Several Rohingya sustained bullet injuries in the incidents that took place at C-77 block and G-3 block areas between 7:30 am 9:00 pm over establishing supremacy, drug trafficking and previous enmity, said 8 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) commander and additional DIG Amir Jafar.
The deceased are Abul Kashem, 35, of H-77 block, and Md Jobair, 16, and Joynal Uddin, 27 of G-3 block.
The APBn commander further informed the media that they have been conducting raids in the refugee camps to detain the militants.
Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Shamim Hossain said the bodies were sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.
According to the police and Rohingya leaders, at least 74 Rohingya people were killed in 61 incidents of clashes and exchange of gunfire in the camps in the last eight and a half months.
Currently, the number of registered Rohingya people in 33 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf is 1.25 million.