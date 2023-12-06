3 Rohingya killed in exchange of gunfire between ARSA, RSO

Three Rohingya were killed in separate incidents of exchange of gunfire between armed Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) in camp no. 15 in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night.

Several Rohingya sustained bullet injuries in the incidents that took place at C-77 block and G-3 block areas between 7:30 am 9:00 pm over establishing supremacy, drug trafficking and previous enmity, said 8 Armed Police Battalion (APBn) commander and additional DIG Amir Jafar.