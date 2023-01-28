CTTC arrests six members of HuJI, Al Qaeda

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested five suspected members of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) and a member of Al Qaeda from different parts of the capital on Friday, reports UNB.

The arrestees were Fakhrul Islam, 58, Saiful Islam, 24, Suruzzaman, 45, Abdullah Al Mamun, 46, Din Islam, 25 and Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun, 46.

During the drives, the law enforcers also seized nine mobile phone sets from their possession, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit, in a press briefing on Saturday.