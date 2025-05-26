Mugging with machetes in broad daylight at Moghbazar, video goes viral

A video showing muggers snatching the bag of a young man in broad daylight while wielding machetes has gone viral on the social media.

Police say the incident took place in the afternoon on 18 May at Greenway Lane in Dhaka’s Moghbazar. The victim is Abdullah, a youth from Cumilla.

In connection to the incident, Abdullah filed a case with Hatirjheel police station in the capital on Sunday night accusing three unidentified men.