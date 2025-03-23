Law and order
Mugging and abduction cases surge
The overall criminal case counts have increased by 6.16 per cent since the fall of the Awami League government. Criminal activities like robbery, mugging, looting and abduction have increased substantially. Crimes involving killing have also increased to an extent. However, the incidence of rape, theft and burglary have declined.
This was revealed in an analysis of the number of criminal cases registered across the country concerning these seven kinds of offences in the last seven months.
A total of 13,496 criminal cases involving these seven kinds of offences have been recorded from August 2024 to February this year. The figure was 12,714 in the same time period the previous year. As such, crimes have increased by some 6.16 per cent overall.
The entire police infrastructure fell apart following the fall of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. The decline in law and order surfaced up as the prime concern after that. However, criminal offences involving mugging, robbery, burglary, abduction, killing, rape and theft were the most worrisome.
The stats don’t always depict the real scenario. Sometimes, a single incident can invalid the entire statistics. For this, conceptual evaluation of people has to be considered.Towhidul Haque, associate professor, DU Institute of Social Welfare and Research
People are not satisfied with the law and order situation of the country even seven months after the interim government assumed the office. Given the situation, cases filed over offences like robberies and burglaries are also being registered under the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act. Although the number of cases lodged on the allegations of robbery and looting has increased overall, the number of such cases filed under the Speedy Trial Act has dropped.
Some 306 cases were registered under the Speedy Trial Act for mugging from September 2020 to February 2021, which was 221 in the same time period next year, 253 in 2022-23, 229 in 2023-24 and 181 in the last six months, which means the number of mugging cases filed under the Speedy Trial Act is the lowest at the moment in the last five years.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam said, “Following the regime change, people have developed a tendency of undermining the police force and violating its legal instructions. Miscreants are taking advantage of this. So cases will be filed in the case of any criminal offence or violation of law and order. And the involved persons have to be arrested immediately. The police forces across the have given strict directives in this regard.”
The IGP further said, “However, some specific criminal offences are on the rise at the moment. At the same time, cases over a number of past offences were filed in post-uprising months. It also resulted in a surge in murder cases. The law enforcement agencies have been asked to find out the motive behind these offences and to take separate measures on the basis of the kinds of offence.”
Robbery, abduction and looting surge
According to official police records, some 426 incidents of robbery have been reported in the seven months from August last year to February this year. The number was 182 at the same time period the previous year. As such, incidents of robbery have increased by 134 per cent.
Meanwhile, some 1,038 cases have been filed over looting which was 735 the previous year meaning such offences have increased by 41 per cent.
The police registered some 146 robbery cases, which was 62 at the same time last year. Besides, there have been reports of 422 incidents of banditry which was 235 in the first two months last year.
A number of mugging cases have been registered as robbery or banditry cases depending on the gravity and pattern of the crime as per the Criminal Code of Conduct, 1860. As per the existing law, the number of offenders in the case of banditry is usually one to four. If more than four offenders are involved in banditry, then the offence is considered a robbery.
The country also witnessed a surge in child abduction cases at an alarming rate. Some 548 abduction cases have been filed in the last seven months which was 294 at the same time last year. As such, abduction related crime has increased by 86 per cent. The police recorded some 215 abduction cases in the last two months which was 94 the previous year at the same time. The incidents of abduction have been rising exponentially since 5 August with 161 cases recorded in September and October, 141 in November and December, that is the crime rate in the last two months has increased as compared to the previous months during the rule of the interim government too.
Speaking regarding the case counts, Police Headquarters deputy inspector general (DIG, operations and crime management) Md Rezaul Karim told Prothom Alo, “We are putting utmost importance on moving out from the practice of overlooking the crime or taking no action. Therefore, strict directives have been issued at the field level to register case for every criminal offence.”
Three crimes on decline
Police figures show some 832 cases were filed in January and February this year on rape charges. However, the number of cases filed on charge of rape, theft and burglary has declined over the last seven months.
A total of 2,456 rape cases have been reported in seven months which was 2,725 at the same time last year. As such, the number of rape case has dwindled by 9.8 per cent.
Besides, some 4,734 cases were filed on the allegation of theft in this time. The number was 5,522 in the same time last year, which means theft cases have declined by 14 per cent. Apart from that, the number of burglary cases has decreased by 6.5 per cent.
What behind the surge in murder cases?
The number of cases involving killing has increased abnormally with some 2,840 cases filed in the last seven months which was 1,680 from August 2023 to February 2024. As such, the number of cases filed over killing has increased by 69 per cent.
However, the police say there is a different reason behind the surge in murder cases. According to the police, cases over some 986 incidents of killing reported during the 15-year-rule of the Awami League were filed after 5 August. Excluding these cases, the number of murder cases has increased by 10 per cent.
Discussions within govt and police
There have been discussions on law and order situation within the government and police in several top level meetings held in recent times. Two issues gained importance in these meetings. First, some specific crimes are on the rise. Second, a massive campaign is being run to spread fear among the people through rumours using old videos or videos of criminal activities in other countries.
A recent intelligence report has informed the government on criminal tendencies and law and order situation. The report also identifies five major factors behind the surge of criminal tendencies in the aftermath of the July uprising.
Following the regime change, people have developed a tendency of undermining the police force and violating its legal instructions. Miscreants are taking advantage of this.Baharul Alam, IGP, Bangladesh Police
The report identified collapse of the entire law enforcement infrastructure following Sheikh Hasina’s fall as the first reason. Lack of confidence among the members of different forces came as the second reason. Third, the criminal gangs and rings are taking advantage of people’s temporary lack of confidence in the laws of the country which resulted in the development of a law-defying tendency among the common people. And the miscreants are making the most of this opportunity.
The report also cited political grievances, illegal occupation and extortion and violence as the reasons behind the surge in crimes. The intelligence evaluates that dissent among the political party, political violence and illegal occupation and extortion oriented violent activities are making the situation far more complex.
Besides, massive publicity of criminal activities on social media is also a prime reason behind the declining law and order situation of the country. Referring to this, the report says people gained courage following the fall of an autocratic regime. They are now coming with complaints over crimes that occurred during the AL regime. As a result, the number of cases has increased. The number of complaints filed with police stations over offences like enforced disappearance, killing, robbery, rape and political violence has also increased.
We are putting utmost importance on moving out from the practice of overlooking the crime or taking no action. Therefore, strict directives have been issued at the field level to register case for every criminal offence.Md Rezaul Karim, DIG (operations and crime management), Police Headquarters
Willing to be unnamed, a top police official said some specific social media pages and accounts are promoting the negative news regarding law and order extensively. The same rumour is being promoted from a number of accounts at once. So it is clear that these are organised and planned promotions with vested political interest, the police official said adding, “The cyber units of police are working to identify several hundred accounts promoting disinformation continuously.”
Peace must be ensured
Experts stress on taking cases on every case of criminal offence and ensuring exemplary punishment in each case to quell people’s security concerns and regain their confidence. They say assuring public safety in day to day life is more important than the number of cases. The law enforcement agencies have to create a notion among the people that there is no escape after committing a crime.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, Dhaka University Institute of Social Welfare and Research associate professor Towhidul Haque said, “The stats don’t always depict the real scenario. Sometimes, a single incident can invalid the entire statistics. For this, conceptual evaluation of people has to be considered. The offenders must be brought to book and be punished. There are many cases where the offenders get spared due to weak case statements and negligence in investigation. It is imperative to focus on these two aspects.”
*This report appeared on the print and online versions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu