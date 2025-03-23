Mugging and abduction cases surge

The overall criminal case counts have increased by 6.16 per cent since the fall of the Awami League government. Criminal activities like robbery, mugging, looting and abduction have increased substantially. Crimes involving killing have also increased to an extent. However, the incidence of rape, theft and burglary have declined.

This was revealed in an analysis of the number of criminal cases registered across the country concerning these seven kinds of offences in the last seven months.

A total of 13,496 criminal cases involving these seven kinds of offences have been recorded from August 2024 to February this year. The figure was 12,714 in the same time period the previous year. As such, crimes have increased by some 6.16 per cent overall.

The entire police infrastructure fell apart following the fall of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on 5 August. The decline in law and order surfaced up as the prime concern after that. However, criminal offences involving mugging, robbery, burglary, abduction, killing, rape and theft were the most worrisome.