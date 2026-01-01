Lawyer beaten to death in Bashundhara area

A lawyer was beaten to death in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital on Wednesday night.

Confirming the incident, Bhatara police station sub-inspector (SI) Ariful Islam informed Prothom Alo on Thursday that his name was Nayeem Kibria, 35.

According to police and family members, Nayeem Kibria was a resident of Pabna Sadar upazila. Nayeem Kibria was a practising lawyer at the Pabna district judge’s court.