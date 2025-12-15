Osman Hadi murder attempt: Plot allegedly planned for several months

Following the announcement of the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election, police have found indications of an organised network behind the shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi, convenor of the Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency.

According to sources involved in the investigation, the attack was carried out after several months of planning, with the intention of creating large-scale instability in the country. An escape plan was also put into effect immediately after the attack.

Police sources state that three individuals have so far been identified as being involved. Among them, the person who fired the shots while seated on the back of a motorcycle was identified as Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul, a leader of the Chhatra League.