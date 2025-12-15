Case filed over attempted murder of Osman Hadi, Faisal accused along with unidentified persons

A case has been filed with Paltan police station in the capital over the attempted murder of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, who sustained a gunshot injury. The case was lodged Sunday night.

Police said that Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul, along with other unidentified persons, has been named as accused in the case. The case will be transferred to the Detective Branch (DB).