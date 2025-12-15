Case filed over attempted murder of Osman Hadi, Faisal accused along with unidentified persons
A case has been filed with Paltan police station in the capital over the attempted murder of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, convenor of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency, who sustained a gunshot injury. The case was lodged Sunday night.
Police said that Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul, along with other unidentified persons, has been named as accused in the case. The case will be transferred to the Detective Branch (DB).
Deputy commissioner (DC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Motijheel division, Harun Or Rashid, told Prothom Alo that Abdullah Jaber, member secretary of Inqilab Moncho, filed the case as the plaintiff. He said the case has been lodged against those involved in planning the attack, as well as the financiers and patrons behind it.
Later attempts were made to contact the officer-in-charge (OC) of the Paltan police station for more information but, the OC could not be reached.
The day after the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election was announced, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi was shot from a moving motorcycle in the Purana Paltan area of the capital. Police say they are finding indications of an organised network behind the attack.
According to police sources, three people have so far been identified as being involved. Among them, Faisal Karim Masud, also known as Rahul, a leader of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, allegedly fired the shots while seated on the back of the motorcycle.
The rider was Alamgir Sheikh while, another person named Rubel was reportedly with them during surveillance of Hadi prior to the attack. He is said to be an activist of the Bangladesh Swechchhasebak League in Adabor police station area.
Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, who was injured in the shooting, is scheduled to be flown to Singapore by air ambulance this afternoon for treatment.