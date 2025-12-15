Osman Hadi to be taken to Singapore, accompanied by two brothers

Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, will be taken to Singapore today, Monday afternoon, by an air ambulance.

Inqilab Moncho has said they have learned that the air ambulance carrying Osman Hadi—also a prospective independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency—has arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Osman Hadi will be accompanied by his two elder brothers, Omar Faruk and Abu Bakr Siddiq.

Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber confirmed these details to Prothom Alo at around 10:30 am on Monday. He said that, so far, only Osman Hadi’s two elder brothers have been confirmed to travel with him, and no decision has been made about anyone else accompanying him.