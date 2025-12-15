Osman Hadi to be taken to Singapore, accompanied by two brothers
Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head, will be taken to Singapore today, Monday afternoon, by an air ambulance.
Inqilab Moncho has said they have learned that the air ambulance carrying Osman Hadi—also a prospective independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency—has arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
Osman Hadi will be accompanied by his two elder brothers, Omar Faruk and Abu Bakr Siddiq.
Inqilab Moncho member secretary Abdullah Al Jaber confirmed these details to Prothom Alo at around 10:30 am on Monday. He said that, so far, only Osman Hadi’s two elder brothers have been confirmed to travel with him, and no decision has been made about anyone else accompanying him.
Regarding how Osman Hadi will be transferred from Evercare Hospital to the air ambulance, Abdullah Al Jaber said, “He will be taken by an ICU ambulance from the hospital to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. From there, he will be transferred to the air ambulance.” He added that the entire process is expected to be completed by the afternoon.
Earlier, on Sunday evening, the chief adviser’s press wing said that, on the instructions of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, a decision was taken to send Osman Hadi to Singapore during an emergency telephone conference involving Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, the chief adviser’s special assistant on health matters Professor Md Sayedur Rahman, Evercare Hospital specialist physician Jafar, and Osman Hadi’s brother Omar bin Hadi.
For the past two days, the government had been in contact with several hospitals in Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia regarding Osman Hadi’s treatment. Later, on Sunday, following consultations with Evercare Hospital’s specialist medical team and discussions with family members, the matter was conveyed to the chief adviser.
The chief adviser’s press wing said that the state will bear all expenses related to Osman Hadi’s treatment, and that the chief adviser has instructed all concerned to keep the treatment process under constant monitoring. The chief adviser has also sought prayers and well-wishes from the people of the country for Osman Hadi’s speedy recovery.