Awami League leader found dead on stairway of his home
The bloodied body of an Awami League leader, whose party activities remain banned, was recovered from the stairwell of his three-storey home in Sylhet Friday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Abdur Razzak, 55, who had multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and other parts of his body, police said.
Family members discovered the body around 9:00 am on Friday and immediately informed the police. Officers later arrived at the scene and recovered the body.
Abdur Razzak was the vice-president of the South Surma Upazila unit of the Awami League and former general secretary of the South Surma Upazila Sports Association. He was a resident of Telirai village in Mollargaon Union.
Quoting family members, police said that after performing the Fajr prayers, Razzak went to the roof of the house for a walk. When a domestic worker arrived at the house around 9:00 am, the family noticed he was missing from his room. After searching the house, they found his blood-soaked body lying in a small room next to the stairway on the third floor. Police were then informed and recovered the body from the scene.
Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said that preliminary findings suggest the murder occurred between 6:30 am and 9:00 am.
“There were multiple stab wounds to the victim’s chest, abdomen, and other parts of the body,” he said, adding that the victim’s family members were being questioned.
He also confirmed that the body has been sent to the morgue of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination and that an investigation is underway.