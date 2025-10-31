Awami League leader found dead on stairway of his home

Family members discovered the body around 9:00 am on Friday and immediately informed the police. Officers later arrived at the scene and recovered the body.

Abdur Razzak was the vice-president of the South Surma Upazila unit of the Awami League and former general secretary of the South Surma Upazila Sports Association. He was a resident of Telirai village in Mollargaon Union.

Quoting family members, police said that after performing the Fajr prayers, Razzak went to the roof of the house for a walk. When a domestic worker arrived at the house around 9:00 am, the family noticed he was missing from his room. After searching the house, they found his blood-soaked body lying in a small room next to the stairway on the third floor. Police were then informed and recovered the body from the scene.