Locals torch house of Magura child rape accused

Locals have torched the house of the accused persons in the Magura child rape incident after first namaz-e-janaza of the eight-year old girl.

The house of the accused rapists were vandalized first and then torched. The house was burning till the filing of this report at 8:00pm.

The body of the child, who died while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), was brought to Magura in an army helicopter at around 6:00 in the evening.

Later, the child’s namaz-e-janaza was held on Nomani Maidan ground in Magura city at 7:00 pm. Immediately after the janaza, the locals ransacked and torched the house.