Locals torch house of Magura child rape accused
Locals have torched the house of the accused persons in the Magura child rape incident after first namaz-e-janaza of the eight-year old girl.
The house of the accused rapists were vandalized first and then torched. The house was burning till the filing of this report at 8:00pm.
The body of the child, who died while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), was brought to Magura in an army helicopter at around 6:00 in the evening.
Later, the child’s namaz-e-janaza was held on Nomani Maidan ground in Magura city at 7:00 pm. Immediately after the janaza, the locals ransacked and torched the house.
The second janaza of the child was held at her village in Sreepur upazila at 8:20pm. The girl would be laid to eternal rest in the graveyard of the village.
Earlier, the child died while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka around 1:00pm today. A press release from Inter Services Public Relations said the child could not be saved despite all efforts by expert physicians at CMH. The child suffered three 'cardiac arrests' today. She was revived twice through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She suffered from another cardiac arrest around 12:00 pm but this time she could not be revived even after performing CPR. Physicians declared her dead around 1:00 pm.
Sources from police and family members said the child went to her sister’s house several days ago. On Thursday, the mother-in-law of the child’s sister brought her to the 250-bed hospital in an unconscious state. The child was later shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where she was put on life support. The victim was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and CMC.
The child’s mother filed a rape case on Saturday. The child’s brother-in-law, his parents, and his elder brother have been arrested and placed on remand in this connection.
Countrywide condemnation has been going on in the incident. Protests and demonstrations have been going on against rape and torture across the country.