Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court

The key suspect in a case filed over the lynching of a man and burning of his body after accusing him of disrespecting the Quran, gave confessional statement before a court on Saturday, reports UNB.
The prime accused was identified as Abul Hossain alias Hossain decorator, 45, local leader of Sramik League, said investigation officer Md Mahmudunnabi of Detective Branch (DB).
Senior judicial magistrate Afaz Uddin recorded his statement after Abul Hossain was produced before the court concluding 5-day remand, he said.
Locals beat Shadunnabi Jewel, 42, to death and burned his body accusing him of disrespecting the Quran at the mosque on 29 October.
Jewel’s cousin Saiful Islam filed a case on 31 October over the killing.
The victim was the son of Abdul Wajed Mia of Rangpur town. He had gone to Burimari on 29 October.
After the Asr prayer at the central mosque, he was accused of disrespecting the Quran and beaten to death before his body was set on fire.