Lalmonirhat lynch mob: Key accused confesses in court

The key suspect in a case filed over the lynching of a man and burning of his body after accusing him of disrespecting the Quran, gave confessional statement before a court on Saturday, reports UNB.

The prime accused was identified as Abul Hossain alias Hossain decorator, 45, local leader of Sramik League, said investigation officer Md Mahmudunnabi of Detective Branch (DB).

Senior judicial magistrate Afaz Uddin recorded his statement after Abul Hossain was produced before the court concluding 5-day remand, he said.