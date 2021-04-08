Launch capsize: MP's cargo vessel 'repainted' to avoid being seized

The cargo vessel, which is reportedly responsible for the launch capsize in Shitalakshya river, was quickly repainted to avert being seized, officials have said.

Coast Guard commander at Pagla station lieutenant Ashmadul Islam said the cargo vessel SKL-3 cruised fast soon after hitting the passenger vessel which capsized leaving 34 people dead. Even the nor’easter at that time couldn’t stop her.

“In a quickest move, the cargo was repainted and it was anchored near the coast guard station at Gazaria in Munshiganj. However, we have seized it today, Thursday,” lieutenant Ashmadul Islamhe said.

Coast Guard personnel also arrested 14 people including the master of the cargo vessel owned by a member of parliament (MP).

Being reportedly hit by the cargo vessel, the passenger launch Sabit Al Hassan capsized in Shitalakshya River on 4 April after it had left Narayanganj for Munshiganj.