47 killed in 18 multiple-family murders in six months

A murder similar to the killing of retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife, son and daughter in Rangpur’s Machuapara took place in June. In that incident in Raipur, Lakshmipur, on 25 June, a young man hacked a mother and her three daughters to death.

The victims were Shahinur Begum, 40, and her three daughters, Saima Akter, 21, Iqra, 17, and Sipa, 10.

Not only in Rangpur and Lakshmipur, but in different parts of the country, there have been 18 incidents in the past six months—from 24 February to 24 August—in which multiple members of the same family were killed. At least 47 people were killed in these incidents. In some cases, two members of a family were killed; in others, three, four or five members were killed.

The police headquarters does not maintain separate statistics on the killing of multiple members of the same family. The 18 incidents were identified from reports published by seven news organisations.

Analysis shows that some of the incidents were linked to property or land disputes, while drugs emerged as a factor in others. Police have also said some incidents were caused by marital or family disputes. The causes of some incidents remain unknown.

Sociologists and crime analysts say a series of multiple killings is creating a sense of insecurity among people. At first glance, the incidents may not appear to have much in common. But deeper analysis reveals some common factors.

For example, weak controls have made drugs readily available, leading to an increase in drug addiction. Drug users are committing crimes including murder. Dangerous drugs have spread to such an extent that addicts can lose their sense of judgment.