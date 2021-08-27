Like yaba, crystal meth smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar

Border Guard Bangladesh Cox’s Bazar battalion (34 BGB) commander Lieutenant Colonel Ali Haider Azad Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “Information suggests that crystal meth has been smuggled into Bangladesh through Myanmar. All the patrol teams here are remained alert. Our drives against the crystal meth are similar to that of yaba.”
Narcotics control department (DNC) officials said a network of crystal meth addicts has been created in Dhaka, Chattogram and other cities. These addicts reportedly are consuming the crystal meth directly or partially in the form of yaba (yaba contains 5 per cent of crystal meth).
Direct consumption of crystal meth penetrates 20 times higher than yaba. It can be consumed with some other drugs also.
In 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested a youth named Hasib bin Mu’ammar Rashid who had been experimenting with the crystal meth to manufacture a new drug at his laboratory in Mohammadpur. Police said a certain Nigerian helped Hasib experiment with the drugs.
In last three years, law enforcement agencies seized some non-traditional narcotics including phenethylamine (like cocaine), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), magic mushrooms and 'khat' that contains amphetamine-like psychoactive substances and grows in the highlands of Ethiopia. Except khat, the others are synthetic drugs smuggled into Bangladesh from different countries.
According to ‘healthdirect’-Australia government’s health advice service centre–ice (crystal meth) is very addictive and is linked to chronic physical and mental health problems including paranoia, hallucinations, memory loss and difficulty in sleeping. Frequent high doses can cause ‘ice psychosis’ with paranoid delusions, hallucinations, and strange, aggressive or violent behaviour.
In a latest drive, DNC caught 10 drug addicts and peddlers with 500 gm crystal meth from Banani, Uttara, Banashri and Khilgaon areas in Dhaka on 20 August. Earlier on 17 August, detective police of DMP arrested nine others with 500 gm crystal meth and 63,000 pieces of yaba from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur and Jatrabari areas. Both of the consignments were smuggled from Myanmar.
DMP additional commissioner (detective branch) AKM Hafiz Akter told Prothom Alo that crystal meth is an old-generation drug in other parts of world, but new in Bangladesh.
“We are investigating the sudden rise of crystal meth’s use in Bangladesh and its direct or indirect applications. The drug may also be consumed at the shisha bars. Crystal meth is a popular drug in Myanmar,” he said.
He added, “Crystal meth was first smuggled into Bangladesh from Malaysia, followed by Africa. Now, Myanmar is the major source. This is a warning to us. Vast amounts of people may get addicted to crystal meth. We are taking the matter seriously.”
DNC additional director general Abdus Sabur Mandal told Prothom Alo that his department has been collaborating with the other law enforcement agencies to check marketing of crystal meth and other narcotics. The month, the home ministry has instructed the related departments in this regard. He added several drives by the law enforcers have already cracked the widening network of the drug smugglers.
Recently, law enforcers seized several consignments of Indian cough syrup Eskuf–an alternative drug of phensedyl–from the bordering districts Brahmanbaria, Dinajpur, Lalmonirhat and Feni, and the capital city Dhaka.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, drug trafficking through trucks, vehicles carrying dead bodies, ambulances, fuel tankers and other forms of transport has increased, according to reports. DNC officials said around 38.4 million yaba pills were seized by law enforcers last year. In the previous year, 34.4 million yaba pills were seized.
A researcher on politics of narcotic drugs, also a teacher of history and philosophy at the North South University, Professor M Emdadul Haq told Prothom Alo, “Myanmar army mostly controls the marketing of narcotics in Bangladesh. It is highly worrisome that they use Bangladesh as a transit for drug trafficking. Bangladesh needs to strengthen internal and external intelligence activities. Assistance by the Interpol and UNODC (the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime) can be taken for this."
*The report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Sadiqur Rahman.