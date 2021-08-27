Like yaba, crystal meth smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar

The law enforcement agencies have traced that drug dealers smuggle the crystal methamphetamine, or ice– a highly addictive narcotic–into Bangladesh from Myanmar–along the same land and maritime routes they use for yaba trafficking.

So far, the market of crystal meth is spread across Dhaka and Chattogram, they said.

Analysing recent trafficking of crystal meth into Bangladesh between January and August this year, investigators found that 11 consignments of crystal meth were made from Myanmar and three from Malaysia. Of the consignments, eight were seized in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, five in Dhaka and one in Pirojpur.

Narcotics controllers apprehended that the market of this addictive drug will spread like yaba across the country if is not checked immediately.

Myanmar shares borders with Bangladesh along Bandarban and Cox’ Bazar districts, besides maritime boundaries.