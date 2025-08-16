Weapons, ammunition recovered in Rajshahi raid, pond searched

Three people have been detained in a raid carried out by joint forces at a coaching centre in the Kadirganj area of Rajshahi city.

During the operation, various weapons, ammunition, and bomb-making materials were recovered.

In addition, divers entered a nearby pond to search for more weapons. As of 3:00pm today, two divers were continuing the search.

The operation was launched at the ‘Doctor English’ coaching centre in Kadirganj. From 9:30am, army personnel cordoned off the building and blocked the adjacent road.

According to a statement issued in the afternoon and signed by the commander of the Rajshahi Army Camp, the raid was the result of a month-long intelligence surveillance.