Plaintiff doesn’t know accused, police claim all BNP activists

Miscreants set fire to a bus in Ashulia area of Savar on Saturday, when opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party was observing a sit-in protest programme demanding resignation of the government.
Windows of several buses were also vandalised.
Driver Md Anwar Hossain of the bus that was set on fire lodged a suit at Ashulia police station on Saturday night in this connection.
The plaintiff, however, does not know any of the accused. He just signed the First Information Report (FIR) at the behest of police. But the police claimed all of the accused are leaders and activists of BNP.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, plaintiff Anwar Hossain said he cannot identify who they were. They did not chant any slogan either. He also said he saw them vandalising the bus but he was not sure who they were.
