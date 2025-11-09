“Operation First Light” in Padma river char areas: ‘Kakon Bahini’ 21 members arrested

21 members of the ‘Kakon Bahini’, which had long been terrorising the char (river island) areas of the Padma River, have been arrested.

The arrests were made early this, Sunday morning during a coordinated police operation across the char regions of Bagha in Rajshahi, Aminpur and Ishwardi in Pabna and Daulatpur in Kushtia.

During the operation, five foreign firearms, narcotics and a motorcycle were recovered.