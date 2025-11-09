“Operation First Light” in Padma river char areas: ‘Kakon Bahini’ 21 members arrested
21 members of the ‘Kakon Bahini’, which had long been terrorising the char (river island) areas of the Padma River, have been arrested.
The arrests were made early this, Sunday morning during a coordinated police operation across the char regions of Bagha in Rajshahi, Aminpur and Ishwardi in Pabna and Daulatpur in Kushtia.
During the operation, five foreign firearms, narcotics and a motorcycle were recovered.
According to Mohammad Shahjahan, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Rajshahi Range, a joint operation involving members of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Armed Police Battalion (APBN) has been launched against the Kakon Bahini.
The operation has been codenamed “Operation First Light.” A special task force comprising personnel from various police units, totalling around 1,200 members participated in the mission.
DIG Mohammad Shahjahan stated that the operation led to the recovery of five foreign firearms, a large number of locally made weapons, narcotics and a motorcycle.
In total, 21 members of the ‘Kakon Bahini’ were arrested. The operation remains ongoing. A press briefing has been scheduled for this afternoon to provide further details.
On 27 October, a gunfight broke out over territorial dominance in Choddohazar mouza’s Khanpara area, located in the bordering regions of Daulatpur in Kushtia, Bagha in Rajshahi and Lalpur in Natore.
The incident left three people dead. Following the clash, a case was filed at Daulatpur Police Station against the gang leader Hasinuzzaman Kakon and his associates.
Including this one, a total of six cases have been filed against the group across Kushtia, Rajshahi, Natore and Pabna districts.
On 31 October, Prothom Alo Online published a report titled ‘“Kakon Bahini” opens fire before speaking, reigning over vast chars of Padma River’ highlighting the gang’s influence and activities in the region.