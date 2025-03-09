Pregnant woman allegedly gang-raped in Keraniganj of Dhaka, 2 arrested

A pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped in the South Keraniganj area of Dhaka on Saturday night.

The police have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident. They are Md Ashraful and Deep Sarkar. They are auto-rickshaw drivers.

South Keraniganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo that the woman had recently arrived in Dhaka following a disagreement with her husband.

She was seeking employment and had been taking shelter at a shrine in the city.

According to the allegations, while she was in Keraniganj last night, three auto-rickshaw drivers lured her with the promise of providing food and accommodation.

Instead, they took her to a room where she was gang-raped. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.