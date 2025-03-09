Pregnant woman allegedly gang-raped in Keraniganj of Dhaka, 2 arrested
A pregnant woman was allegedly gang-raped in the South Keraniganj area of Dhaka on Saturday night.
The police have arrested two suspects in connection with this incident. They are Md Ashraful and Deep Sarkar. They are auto-rickshaw drivers.
South Keraniganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mazharul Islam told Prothom Alo that the woman had recently arrived in Dhaka following a disagreement with her husband.
She was seeking employment and had been taking shelter at a shrine in the city.
According to the allegations, while she was in Keraniganj last night, three auto-rickshaw drivers lured her with the promise of providing food and accommodation.
Instead, they took her to a room where she was gang-raped. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.
OC stated that three individuals involved in the incident have been identified and two of them have been arrested. Efforts are underway to apprehend the third suspect.
The victim has been sent to the One Stop Service Centre (OCSC) at Dhaka Medical College for a medical examination.
According to the police sources, the woman belongs to the Hindu community. She married a Muslim man without informing her family.
Following a disagreement with her husband, she returned to parents home, but her family subsequently expelled her. She then travelled to Dhaka in search of employment. The woman has stated that she is pregnant for four months.