Constable remanded on allegation for abduction in guise of DB

A police constable named Masud Rana has been put on one-day remand in a case filed over assault and abduction of a youth in Rangpur, reports UNB.
Judge Shafiqul Islam Sagaer of the Rangpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 passed the order following the plea for a five-day remand by sub-inspector (SI) Khairul Bashar, investigation officer of the case.
Confirming the matter, Dulal Hossain, officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gangachara model police station, said “Drives are on to arrest the other absconding accused in the case.”
According to the case statement, seven unidentified youths introducing themselves as DB police barged into Nur Islam's house and beat up his son Sona Mia. Following that, they took Sona Mia with them.
Later, the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Tk 500,000 for Sona Mia’s release.
Following that, the victim's father Nur Islam filed a complaint with Gangachara model police station accusing the unidentified kidnappers.
On 17 April, police arrested Panchagarh police line constable Masud Rana from Panchagarh in connection with the incident.