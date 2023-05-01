Constable remanded on allegation for abduction in guise of DB

A police constable named Masud Rana has been put on one-day remand in a case filed over assault and abduction of a youth in Rangpur, reports UNB.

Judge Shafiqul Islam Sagaer of the Rangpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-1 passed the order following the plea for a five-day remand by sub-inspector (SI) Khairul Bashar, investigation officer of the case.