Faridpur physician suspected of joining militancy arrested from Dhaka: CTTC

He was produced before a Faridpur court with a remand prayer. The court granted a two-day remand for interrogation, Ahmedul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of the CTTC, said.
Jakir joined the government’s health department as an assistant surgeon at Tujarpur Health Centre under the upazila on 11 December, 2019, through the 38th BCS, he said.
However, the Tujarpur facility only existed in theory, so he remained attached throughout to the Bhanga UHC.
Jakir went missing from his workplace on the afternoon of 8 November, after finishing his duty.
He sent an SMS to the Upazila Health and Family Planning officer and his colleagues saying that he was going to Dhaka because of the illness of his mother-in-law. Later his mobile phone was found switched off.
Earlier, on 9 November, he also sent another SMS to his wife Koly, saying that his mobile phone would die anytime due to low battery.
Mohsin Uddin Fakir, officer of Bhanga upazila health and family planning, said they came to know about the arrest of Jakir after talking to the concerned police station.
“He was a member of the banned militant outfit,” he added.