Madrasah student allegedly raped by teacher in Chandpur

Mohammad Shahid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Faridganj police station, said the girl was waiting for a van to return to her house after her classes on Sunday when the accused lured her with chocolates and took her to the classroom where he raped her.
The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after returning home, who then took her to the local hospital. Later, she was shifted to Chandpur General Hospital for better treatment.
A case has been filed under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act on the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother. "Police are trying to arrest the accused," the OC said.