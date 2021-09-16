Madrasah teacher held for molesting student in Sylhet

According to the source, the student is the son of a BGB personnel. Hafiz was detained on Wednesday morning after the student narrated his ordeal to his father.
In the afternoon, BGB 52 Battalion officials took Hafiz to the headquarters for questioning.
Later in the evening, he was handed over to the Biyanibazar police after the boy gave a formal statement to BGB.
Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Biyanibazar police station, said the student’s father has lodged a complaint at the police station against the accused.
“An FIR will soon be filed in the case,” he added.