Main accused Musa to be brought back from Oman: Police

Tipu was a former general secretary of the Awami League Motijheel thana unit and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.
They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask fired at them. The next day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.
A three-member police team led by additional deputy commissioner of Motijheel division detective branch (DB) Shahidur Rahman flew to Oman to to bring Musa to Bangladesh.
Earlier on 17 May, Oman police arrested him following a request filed on 10 May by national central bureau (NCB) of police headquarters.
All preparations to bring him back to the country from Oman through legal channels have been finished. With the arrest of main accused, Bangladeshi police officials on Wednesday will leave Oman for Dhaka.
DB says a total of 11 cases, including arms case, were filed against Shuman Sikdar with different police stations, including Motijheel, Mirpur and Pallabi. He is a member of top criminal gangs in Dhaka ‘Prakash-Bikash group’ and ‘Manik group’.
Shuman is one of the accused in Rizvi Hasan alias Bocha Babu murder case.
Police officials said they at first tried to arrest Shuman Sikdar from Dubai with the help of Interpol. Being informed, he flew to Oman from Dubai. Later, Bangladesh police traced him with the help of Oman police.
As of now, 12 people have been arrested in this sensational murder case. Among them, two gave confessional statements before the court.