Main accused Musa to be brought back from Oman: Police

Shuman Sikdar alias Musa, the suspected main planner of Awami League (AL) leader Zahidul Islam (Tipu) murder, will be brought back from Oman on Thursday, confirmed several police officials who are investigating the sensational murder.

On the night of 24 March, Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Amtala masjid area in Shahjanhanpur in the capital.