Mamunul placed on 7-day fresh remand

A Dhaka court on Monday placed Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefezat-e-Islam, on a seven-day remand in two separate cases filed with Paltan and Motijheel police stations, reports UNB.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chowdhury placed Mamunul on four-day remand in a case filed with Paltan police station in 2013 while three-day remand in a case filed with Motijheel police station.

However, police sought 20-day remand in each of the two cases.

Inspector Mohammad Maniruzzaman of Paltan police station and inspector Mohammad Quamrul Islam of Motijheel police station made the pleas before the court.