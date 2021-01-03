Man arrested for child pornography in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
CTTC's Cyber Crime Division arrested Mirazul Azam on child pornography charges
CTTC's Cyber Crime Division arrested Mirazul Azam on child pornography chargesCollected

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) branch of the police arrested a certain KM Mirazul Azam (28) on charges of spreading child pornography. The cyber crime unit used computer systems and technology to nab him on 29 December night.

The Ramna Model Police Station has taken a legal action against him under the Pornography Control Act. During the arrest, CTTC seized several social media IDs, cell phones and other devices from him that were used for pornographic content.

Advertisement

At a press conference, CTTC said Azam used to collect, store and distribute pornographic pictures and videos by contacting adolescents via social media. He would encourage them to post and make their own pornographic videos.

He used to collect the children pornographic pictures from around the world and upload them online.

More News

Rape victim faints on seeing the accused

Rape victim faints on seeing the accused

Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar

Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar

RAB picked up businessman, DB probe reveals

RAB picked up businessman, DB probe reveals

Cumilla witnesses alarming number of rapes in 2020

Cumilla witnesses alarming number of rapes in 2020