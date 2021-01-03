Man arrested for child pornography in Dhaka

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) branch of the police arrested a certain KM Mirazul Azam (28) on charges of spreading child pornography. The cyber crime unit used computer systems and technology to nab him on 29 December night.

The Ramna Model Police Station has taken a legal action against him under the Pornography Control Act. During the arrest, CTTC seized several social media IDs, cell phones and other devices from him that were used for pornographic content.