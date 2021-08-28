Man beaten to death in Lakshmipur

A man was beaten to death by some youths allegedly over payment of extortion at Char Ramni Mohon in Lakshmipur Sadar upazila on Friday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shafique Mollah, an auto-rickshaw driver and son of Majid Mollah of the area.

Quoting local people, additional superintendent of Lakshmipur police Mimtanur Rahman said some local people including Touhid and Momin repaired Asmat Ali road at their own cost as it became unfit for movement during monsoon.



