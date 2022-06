A 45-year-old man has been beaten to death by a mob on suspicion of being a thief in Horinakunda upazila of Jhenaidah in the early hours of Monday, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Ashan Uddin from Chitle Ratanpur village in Alamdanga upazila of Chuadanga district.

Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Harinakundu police station, said an auto-van was stolen from Shitli village in the upazila on Monday. As Ashan has a previous record of stealing, the locals suspected that he stole the auto-van.