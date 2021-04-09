Man cleans blood from floor to destroy evidence of murdering wife: Police

Housewife Hasna Hena was beaten to death by her husband at her father-in-law’s house in the capital’s Gulshan 2 on the night of 2 April. But none of her in-laws tried to save her life. With the help of his family, her husband Sakib Alam concealed up the murder. The next morning, he took Hasna Hena's body and left home in their car and then orchestrated a road accident in Hatirjheel, police investigation revealed.
Husband Sakib Alam, 36, father-in-law Jahangir Alam, 72, mother-in-law Sayeda Alam, 57, are behind bars in the Hasna Hena murder case.
Sudeep Kumar Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Gulshan division, told Prothom Alo that Sakib and his parents haven’t spoken about the murder yet. Another accused in the case, brother-in-law Fahim Alam, and his wife Tuktuki Akhter, are under police surveillance at home as they tested positive for coronavirus. Investigations found the involvement of all five accused including Sakib Alam in the premeditated murder of Hasna Hena.
Several officials involved in the investigations told Prothom Alo, as per the accounts of two housemaids, a quarrel began between Sakib and Hasna Hena around 10:00pm on 2 April. At one stage, Sakib punched her and kicked her in front of the couple’s 9-month-old son. Hearing her scream, the two maids along with Sakib’s parents, brother and sister-in-law rushed in and saw Sakib hitting Hasna Hena repeatedly. Sakib’s younger brother Fahim pushed him. Meanwhile, Hasna Hena had lost consciousness, but none of the family members took her to a hospital or informed Hasna Hena’s family. The tried to give her juice and water, but in vain.
At one point, the in-laws took the nine-month-boy to their room. Sakib stayed at night with the body. Later, Sakib with the help of his brother and sister-in-law washed the bed sheet, cleaned the floor to remove the blood and destroy the evidence. The next morning, Sakib took the body of Hasna Hena wrapped in a white cloth and left the house apparently for hospital by car. Footage from the house CCTV camera also showed the man leaving the house.
Police officials said Sakib drove the car carrying the body of his wife inot the road divider in Hatirjheel’s Ambagan area around 9:30am on 3 April. Hearing of the matter, Hatirjheel police station forces rescued Sakib and Hasna Hena from the car and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Seeing strangulation marks on her neck and marks of being tied on her legs, the on-duty physicians said Hasna Hena was killed and she died several hours before the crash.