Man cleans blood from floor to destroy evidence of murdering wife: Police

At one point, the in-laws took the nine-month-boy to their room. Sakib stayed at night with the body. Later, Sakib with the help of his brother and sister-in-law washed the bed sheet, cleaned the floor to remove the blood and destroy the evidence. The next morning, Sakib took the body of Hasna Hena wrapped in a white cloth and left the house apparently for hospital by car. Footage from the house CCTV camera also showed the man leaving the house.

Police officials said Sakib drove the car carrying the body of his wife inot the road divider in Hatirjheel’s Ambagan area around 9:30am on 3 April. Hearing of the matter, Hatirjheel police station forces rescued Sakib and Hasna Hena from the car and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Seeing strangulation marks on her neck and marks of being tied on her legs, the on-duty physicians said Hasna Hena was killed and she died several hours before the crash.