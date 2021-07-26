Man detained with 37 gold bars at Dhaka airport

Deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Customs House (preventive team) Mohammad Abdus Sadek said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at the airport around 3:11pm on Monday.
Tipped off, a preventive team of the Dhaka Customs challenged Mahin, a passenger of the flight at the boarding bridge and brought him to the green channel of the airport.
Later, they recovered the gold bars weighing 4.29 Kgs from his handbag in presence of other officials.
Mahin claimed that the gold bars were handed over to him by a fellow immigrant from Cumilla named Jakir Hossain at King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, said the customs official.
An anonymous man was to receive the bars from Mahin outside the airport upon arrival, he said.
He was handed over to the Airport Police Station. A case was filed in this connection.