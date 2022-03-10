Man ‘dies of cardiac arrest’ after RAB interrogation in Chattogram

RAB-7 Commander, Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, said they detained Nazrul from in front of Chevron Diagnostic Centre at Panchlaish in the city at around 10:00pm on Tuesday.

As Nazrul fell sick during interrogation he was sent to CMCH where he breathed his last, he said.

“Physicians said Nazrul died of a heart attack. It would not be right to say Nazrul died in RAB custody,” he added.