Man ‘dies of cardiac arrest’ after RAB interrogation in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chittagong Medical College Hospital UNB

A 65-year-old man, who fell sick during interrogation by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), died reportedly of cardiac arrest at Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nazrul Islam, a resident of Rangunia of Chattogram. He was an accused in a murder case.

RAB-7 Commander, Lieutenant Colonel MA Yusuf, said they detained Nazrul from in front of Chevron Diagnostic Centre at Panchlaish in the city at around 10:00pm on Tuesday.

As Nazrul fell sick during interrogation he was sent to CMCH where he breathed his last, he said.

“Physicians said Nazrul died of a heart attack. It would not be right to say Nazrul died in RAB custody,” he added.

However, Nazrul’s family declined to make any comment regarding his death.

His son Setul said, “We don’t want to talk about the death. Please don’t ask me questions.”

Nazrul was involved in contracting business and had taken loans from many people. There were two cases including a murder case against him.

