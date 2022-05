On Wednesday, when the girl’s mother went to her sister’s house, the accused raped the girl after spiking her juice with sleeping pills. The girl narrated her ordeal to her aunt the next morning, following which the police were informed and a complaint was lodged.

“A case of rape has been filed and the accused has been arrested. The girl has been sent for a medical test,” Mohammad Solaiman, officer-in-charge of Kamalnagar police station, said.