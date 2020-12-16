Man held with 15kg gold at Dhaka Airport

Customs officials arrested a man with 130 gold bars, weighing 15kg, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday night.

The arrestee was identified as Lutfur Rahman Munshi, 53, of Mymensingh district.

A flight of EK-584 landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from Dubai around 11:00pm, said deputy commissioner (preventive) of Dhaka Customs House, Maruf Rahman Khan.

A preventive team of Dhaka Customs House intercepted a passenger of the flight acting on a tip-off and recovered 130 gold bars, after frisking him.

The market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 105 million.

Customs officials will file a case in this regard.