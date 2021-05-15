Man killed by rivals in Sylhet

A man was allegedly killed by his rivals over a personal dispute at Kurikhola village in Goainghat upazila of Sylhet district on Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Uddin, 50, son of Abdul Hashim.

Quoting the victim's family, police said, a group of 15-20 people attacked Kamal as he was passing through the Bangabir area on Salutikor-Goainghat road in the evening.