Man sentenced to 60 years in jail for violating 2 Joypurhat girls

The tribunal also fined Salam Tk 300,000, in default to suffer three years more rigorous imprisonment. He was tried in absentia.
According to the prosecution, Salam took the two victims aged between 10-11 years to his house saying that he will allow them to watch television and gave them Tk 10 each on 14 July 2017.
Later, they violated the girls in turns after showing a knife to them.
The girls were rescued by local people and they were taken to Joypurhat district hospital.
Police arrested Salam following the statement of local people. However, Salam secured bail from the court and went into hiding.