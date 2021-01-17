MC College gang-rape: 8 BCL men indicted

A Sylhet tribunal on Sunday framed charges against all the eight accused in a case filed over the gang-rape of a newly-wed woman at Sylhet's MC College hostel in September last year, reports UNB.

Also, the tribunal fixed 24 January for recording the testimony of witnesses.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Md Mohitul Haque framed the charges, public prosecutor Rashida Syeda Khanam said.

The accused are Saifur Rahman, Shah Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Tarekul Islam, Arjun Laskar, Ainuddin alias Ainul, and Misbaul Islam Rajon, Rabiul Hasan, and Mahfuzur Rahman Masum.

All of them are local activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League. And they are behind bars now.

On 12 January, a Sylhet tribunal fixed 17 January for hearing on charge framing in the case filed over the gang-rape of the woman.