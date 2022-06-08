Media worker’s body recovered from Hatirjheel

Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan police station, said a team of patrol police under Gulshan police station spotted the body on the bank of the lake on Wednesday morning. Later, senior officials of police went to the spot.
The body of Abdul Bari was being sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, said OC Abul Hasan.
DBC’s crime beat correspondent Rajib Ghosh rushed to spot upon receiving the news. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Bari was a producer at DBC news. He was not in the office on Tuesday as it was his day off.
Abdul Bari lived in a mess in the capital’s Mohakhali area near the office of DBC News, said his co-workers. He is from Sirajganj.