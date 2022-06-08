Media worker’s body recovered from Hatirjheel

Police have recovered the body of a media worker from the bank of Hatirjheel, a lake in the capital, adjacent to the Police Plaza in Gulshan area.

According to the Gulshan police, the body was recovered at around 8.30am Wednesday. He had stab wounds on the neck and chest.

Abdul Bari, 27, was working as a producer at a private TV channel, DBC News. The police suspected that he was stabbed to death.