Media worker’s body recovered from Hatirjheel

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Police have recovered the body of a media worker from the bank of Hatirjheel, a lake in the capital, adjacent to the Police Plaza in Gulshan area.

According to the Gulshan police, the body was recovered at around 8.30am Wednesday. He had stab wounds on the neck and chest.

Abdul Bari, 27, was working as a producer at a private TV channel, DBC News. The police suspected that he was stabbed to death.

Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan police station, said a team of patrol police under Gulshan police station spotted the body on the bank of the lake on Wednesday morning. Later, senior officials of police went to the spot.

The body of Abdul Bari was being sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy, said OC Abul Hasan.

DBC’s crime beat correspondent Rajib Ghosh rushed to spot upon receiving the news. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said Bari was a producer at DBC news. He was not in the office on Tuesday as it was his day off.

Abdul Bari lived in a mess in the capital’s Mohakhali area near the office of DBC News, said his co-workers. He is from Sirajganj.

