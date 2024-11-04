At least 1,926 killed extrajudicially in 15 years of AL govt

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) general secretary of Kasihmbari union unit in Shyamnagar upazila of Satkhira, Oliullah Molla, was killed in a “crossfire” by the police on 10 July 2016. His family said the police, accompanied by several local leaders and activists of the Awami League, picked Oliullah up from his house that afternoon.

Oliullah’s family received the news of his death the next morning.

The police claimed at that time that one of their patrolling teams asked Oliullah, who was riding a motorcycle, to stop around 3:30 am. But instead of stopping, he hurled crude bombs and opened firing at the police. Then the police shot back in retaliation leading to his death.

Later, police filed the incident as a “gunfight” calling Oliullah a “terrorist”.

In the 15 years of the Awami League government, led by Sheikh Hasina, at least 1926 people were killed extrajudicially in such “gunfights” or “crossfires”, said a calculation of Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights organisation. ASK prepared the reports based on different media reports.

The story the government put forth after every such killing was nearly identical. The government of Sheikh Hasina and her administration declined dubbing the incidents as extrajudicial killings from the very beginning until the fall.