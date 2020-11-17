Mental health institute registrar arrested

Police arrested the registrar of National Institute of Mental Health & Hospital (NIMH) from city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday over the death of senior assistant superintendent of police Anisul Karim, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Abdullah Al Mamun, the hospital's registrar.

Police arrested Abdullah from near the hospital around noon after being tipped-off, said deputy commissioner Harun ur Rashid of Tejgaon crime division of the DMP.

So far, 13 people have been arrested in connection with ASP Anisul's death.