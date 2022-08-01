ACC sues Khulna food inspector, wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a food inspector of Terkohada upazila of Khulna and his wife on charge of concealing information of their wealth, UNB reports.

Assistant director of ACC’s Jashore district office Md Mosharraf Hossain filed the case on Sunday.

The case was filed under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004 at the court of Narail Senior Special Judge.