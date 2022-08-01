ACC sues Khulna food inspector, wife

According to the case statement, food inspector Md Ashrafuzzaman and his wife Rokeya Sultana concealed information of assets worth Tk 11.6 million.
Assets worth Tk 10 million were also found beyond Ashrafuzzaman ‘s known source of income.
Ashrafuzzaman joined the post of Food Inspector on 27 July in 2010. Later he was transferred to different places.
However, several complaints were lodged against him during his tenure as the in-charge in Jashore food warehouse from 2018-20.
In an inquiry against the couple, the ACC found evidence of providing false information and concealing information about their wealth.
This couple submitted a statement to the ACC showing wealth worth over Tk 5.3 million. But ACC found evidence of amassing of illegal wealth worth Tk 11.6 million.