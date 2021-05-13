Mitu murder: 'Where is Musa?'

After the murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, former police superintendent Babul Akter promised to provide “shelter” to one of the prime suspects of the case filed in connection with the incident, Kamrul Islam Sikder alias Musa.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Musa’s wife Panna Akter said she had remained silent to this day for the safety of her children. Now she wants to know Musa's whereabouts.

“It's important to find Musa for the sake of the case too," Panna said.

After the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted the final report and filed a new case accusing Babul Akter as the prime suspect on Wednesday, the first question that arose was -- where is Musa?