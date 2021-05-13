Mitu murder: 'Where is Musa?'

After the murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, former police superintendent Babul Akter promised to provide “shelter” to one of the prime suspects of the case filed in connection with the incident, Kamrul Islam Sikder alias Musa.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Musa’s wife Panna Akter said she had remained silent to this day for the safety of her children. Now she wants to know Musa's whereabouts.
“It's important to find Musa for the sake of the case too," Panna said.
After the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) submitted the final report and filed a new case accusing Babul Akter as the prime suspect on Wednesday, the first question that arose was -- where is Musa?
On Wednesday, PBI deputy inspector general Banaj Kumar Majumder said Musa was seen at the scene of Mitu's murder. He had been a fugitive and worked as an informant of Babul Akter.
Musa is listed as a fugitive in the police register. However Panna claimed that Musa was nabbed by the police from Kathghar junction in front of her. He has been missing since then.
Babul Akter is the no. 1 accused in the newly filed case while Musa is the second. Panna raised the question, if Musa was said to be the mastermind behind this murder, but why would he kill the wife of a police officer upon instructions of others? The police did not look for the answer to this question.
Panna Akter told Prothom Alo that Musa worked as an informant of the “administration”. He had regular contact with Babul Akter. Babul even maintained his contact with Musa when he was in Sudan.
Panna was at home with her husband at Kalamia Bazar in Chattgram on the day Mitu was murdered. Her father fell ill and she left Musa at home to go to her father's house in Rangunia.
All of a sudden she came to know that police went to their house searching for Musa. Police in plainclothes had also been looking for Musa in other places too. Musa used several phones. Once he gave one of his phones to Panna and left the house. She received a call from an unknown T&T number on that phone. She doesn't know who the caller has been, but he had told Panna that Musa should be careful.
After Musa returned home, Panna asked him why the police were looking for him and why was he being told to be careful. But Musa ignored her questions.
Meanwhile, police went to Raozan in search of the motorcycle used in Mitu’s murder. It was then that Babul Akter called Musa over the phone. Panna was right beside her husband during the conversation. Although she could not clearly hear what Babul said, she heard Musa saying, “If anything happens to my family, I will reveal everything, sir.” According to Panna, Babul made this phone call on 18 or 19 June, 2016.
After the conversation, Panna directly asked Musa whether he was involved in the murder or not. In reply Musa said Babul ordered him carry out the killing, but he had refused. However, he helped Babul by providing the people to do the task. Musa was in fear of being exposed after refusing Babul. However, Babul assured him that he would provide him “shelter” and that Musa would be alright.
Panna said police had started their combing operations then. Every male member of their family fled. In the wake of such a situation, Musa decided to surrender to the court on 22 June.
On the same day police nabbed him and spread the news that Musa had fled. Panna argues that if Musa had the intention to flee, he would have taken his passport, but his passport is still in their house. Moreover, he would keep contact with the family. But such was not the case.
She said if Musa did anything wrong let him be tried, but his whereabouts must be revealed.
