Dismissed soldier Naimul Islam arrested on charges of sabotage: ISPR
Dismissed soldier Md Naimul Islam has been arrested on the charges of instigating sabotage and causing disorder, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) today, Saturday.
The ISPR said that since 5 August last year, Naimul had been collaborating with several other dismissed or discharged ex-military personnel to make provocative statements in the media and plot subversive activities.
"He planned a large-scale act of sabotage disguised as a protest rally at the entrance of Dhaka Cantonment on 18 May, and had been actively causing incitement through social media platforms," reads the statement.
To deter such disorderly conduct, a team from the army attempted to make contact with Naimul around 2:00 pm today in the Khilkhet Bott Tola Bazar area.
However, Naimul, along with several associates, allegedly launched a sudden attack with locally-made weapons on the military personnel present, said the ISPR.
A nearby army patrol team quickly intervened, leading to the arrest of Naimul and two of his associates, the statement added.
The ISPR also mentioned that Naimul had previously been dismissed from service due to multiple disciplinary violations, including allegations of demanding dowry from his wife, and committing both physical and mental abuse.
Legal proceedings are currently underway against him, it said.