Azmeri Osman’s close aide top terror Hamid arrested

A team of police and joint forces of the army arrested top terror Hamid alias Pagla Hamid, a close aide of Azmeri Osman, from Fatulla upazila in Narayanganj early Wednesday.

There are allegations that Hamid was involved in various crimes including creating unrest among the readymade garment workers in Narayanganj, scrap cotton (jhut) business, opening fire on the students during the movement in July and August.