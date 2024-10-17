Narayanganj
Azmeri Osman’s close aide top terror Hamid arrested
A team of police and joint forces of the army arrested top terror Hamid alias Pagla Hamid, a close aide of Azmeri Osman, from Fatulla upazila in Narayanganj early Wednesday.
There are allegations that Hamid was involved in various crimes including creating unrest among the readymade garment workers in Narayanganj, scrap cotton (jhut) business, opening fire on the students during the movement in July and August.
He was carrying out his crimes secretly since the fall of the Awami League government.
Fatulla Model police station officer-in-charge Shariful Islam said acting on tip off, the army and a special team of police conducted a raid in Fatulla and arrested Hamid around 2:30 am Wednesday. He was handed over to the Fatulla Model police station. He is an accused in six cases including murder and extortion.
Following the fall of Awami League government on 5 August, former MP Shamim Osman, his nephew Azmeri Osman and their cadres fled from Narayanganj.
Azmeri Osman is an accused in a case filed over the sensational murder of Tanvir Muhammad Twaki in Narayanaganj.