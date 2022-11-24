Former SP Babul shown arrest in DSA case filed by PBI

A court in Chattogram on Thursday showed former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akhter arrest in a case filed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) under the Digital Security Act, reports news agency UNB.

Chattogram additional metropolitan magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim granted the plea in Babul’s presence.

Superintendent of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Naima Sultana filed the case with the Khulshi police station on 17 October, said CMP additional deputy commissioner (prosecution) Md Kamrul Hasan.