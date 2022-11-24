Former SP Babul shown arrest in DSA case filed by PBI

Earlier on 27 September, PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar filed a case against Babul, US expatriate and Youtuber Elias Hossain, Babul’s father Md Abdul Wadud Mia and brother Md Habibur Rahman, accusing them of hampering the investigation, spreading false information and hurling abuses.
Elias was made the prime accused in the case.
On 10 November, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Md Ashek Imam ordered to show Babul arrest in the case filed by the PBI chief.
In the case, the plaintiff alleged that all the accused intentionally spread false information through social platforms including Youtube to raise doubts over the ongoing investigation of Mahmuda Khatun Mitu’s murder.
Earlier, on 12 May, 2021, the PBI submitted its final investigation report on Mahmuda’s murder and arrested Babul Akhter in a case filed by Mahmuda’s father.
Babul has been in a prison since.
Babul filed a no-confidence motion against the PBI report on 14 October, 2021.
On 3 November last year, a Chattogram court rejected the final report of PBI and ordered it to conduct further investigation.
On 25 September this year, a Chattogram court rejected a plea filed by Babul seeking permission to file a case against six officials of PBI, including its chief Banaj, for torturing him in police custody.