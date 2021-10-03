Model Piyasha on 2-day remand over Munia rape-murder

Munia, 21, was found dead in the Gulshan flat on 26 April.

Within hours Gulshan police recovered her body hanging from a ceiling fan of her room with the elder sister alleging that her feet were touching the bed and there were marks of injury on the body.

Munia's sister first filed a case against Anvir accusing him of incitement to Munia's suicide.

Case investigator Abul Hasan, who was also the officer-in-charge of Gulshan police station found no evidence of Anvir's abetting the suicide and later a lower court cleared him of the charge.

At this stage Munia's sister approached the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 and filed a new case of murder-after-rape against Anvir and seven others.

The tribunal recorded the case and entrusted more efficient and skilled PBI to probe the case.