Mohib Ullah murder: 2 placed on 3-day remand

A Cox’s Bazar court on Sunday placed two people on a three-day remand in a case over the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, reports UNB.

Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order in the morning.

Two Rohingya men -- Mohamamd Selim alias Lamba Selim and Shawkat Ullah -- were placed on the remand.