Mohib Ullah murder: Suspect Azizul 'confesses to involvement'

The arrestee Azizul Haque confessed to his direct involvement in the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah before a court in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate Jerin Sultana recorded his statement for two hours. He was later sent to jail.

Tipped off, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members arrested Azizul from a camp in Ukhia. APBn-14 commander SP Naimul Haque briefed the media about his arrest.

Along with Azizul, three other members of the killing squad—Md Rashid, Prakash and Murshid Amin—were arrested from block-D8 of Kutupalong camp-1, said the APBn-14 commander.