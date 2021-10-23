Crime and Law

Mohib Ullah murder: Suspect Azizul 'confesses to involvement'

The arrestee Azizul Haque confessed to his direct involvement in the murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah before a court in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

Cox's Bazar senior judicial magistrate Jerin Sultana recorded his statement for two hours. He was later sent to jail.

Tipped off, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members arrested Azizul from a camp in Ukhia. APBn-14 commander SP Naimul Haque briefed the media about his arrest.

Along with Azizul, three other members of the killing squad—Md Rashid, Prakash and Murshid Amin—were arrested from block-D8 of Kutupalong camp-1, said the APBn-14 commander.

SP Naimul said the miscreants held their last meeting at Markaj hill in the camp two days before the murder. Nine people, including five armed members, were asked to complete the mission that day, which they completed within just two minutes, he said.

In his statement, Azizul said he and two others shot Mohib Ullah during the mission while others were waiting outside, said sub-inspector Kartik Chandra, the investigation officer in the case.

The killing mission was planned to stop Mohib Ullah, head of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), because of his growing popularity as a Rohingya leader, said SP Naimul.

On 29 September, Murshid called Mohib to the ARSPH office to discuss Rohingya repatriation and informed other members of the squad, said SP Naimul quoting Azizul.

They fired four shots at Mohib Ullah, he said, adding that they fled the scene through the path behind Mohib Ullah's house, he said.

On 30 September, police registered a murder case over Mohib Ullah's murder following a complaint from his brother, Habib Ullah, said officer-in-charge Sanjur Morshed.

